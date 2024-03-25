Acting Governor of Georgian Central Bank says national currency showing “historic” strengthening

25 March 2024 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Natia Turnava, the Acting Governor of the National Bank of Georgia, on Monday said the exchange rate of the national currency was showing a “historic” level of strengthening, adding the dynamic was “greatly contributing” to reduction of domestic inflation, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Speaking at the conference Global Economic Trends and Their Impact on the Region, organised by the NBG, Turnava cited the International Monetary Fund as highlighting the same development.

Lari remains strong, and we should not pay too much attention to short-term fluctuations in our market, because it can always happen - our foreign exchange market is small and one-time large transactions can cause this fluctuation”, she said.

Turnava said the market was “maintaining stability” while foreign currency inflows were “strong” via tourism income, service export and shipments, adding “destabilisation” was not expected.

