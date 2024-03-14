Nissan & Honda plan to cooperate in production of electric vehicles

14 March 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese Nissan and Honda concerns are considering the possibility of cooperation in the field of development and production of electric vehicles, Azernews reports, citing the Nikkei newspaper.

It was noted that in the future, both companies may switch to a common transmission and platform for electric vehicles. In addition, the parties are considering options for the joint purchase of batteries and other components.

The main goal of the cooperation is to reduce production costs and increase competitiveness, taking into account China's entry into the Japanese market offering relatively cheap electric vehicles.

Japanese automakers have recently been paying great attention to the development of zero-emission technologies. For example, the leading Japanese automaker Toyota has set a goal to sell only electric and hybrid cars in Europe by 2030.

