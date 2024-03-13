Large Japanese corporations agree with biggest salary increase

13 March 2024 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Major Japanese corporations, including automakers Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor, have agreed with the unions' demand for the largest increase in monthly salaries for employees in decades, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Annual negotiations between trade unions and company management on wage increases started in mid-February. The Japanese government has repeatedly called on big businesses to become an example for medium and small companies and significantly increase employee salaries.

On Wednesday, it became known that the largest corporations decided to fully satisfy the demands of trade unions for an increase in base salaries in the 2024 financial year (April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz