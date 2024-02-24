Minsk Tractor Works, Russia’s Tyumen Oblast to expand cooperation
Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ trademark) and Russia’s Tyumen Oblast agreed to step up cooperation, BelTA learned from the press service of the enterprise, Azernews reports, citing BelTa.
The Tyumen Oblast delegation led by Deputy Governor Vladimir Cheimetov visited Minsk Tractor Works. The delegation studied an exposition of tractors, toured the tractor assembly building and the MTZ museum, and held talks with the Belarusian company. The parties agreed to expand cooperation.
Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ trademark) is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machines not only in the CIS but the entire world. Customers are offered over 100 tractor models in more than 200 modifications for all climatic and operational conditions. New models boast great capabilities with regard to the aggregation of agricultural machines of various manufacturers. MTZ designs, makes, and exports wheel tractors and spare parts, licenses their production abroad, organizes and offers aftersales service for sold vehicles, and offers personnel training with regard to operation and maintenance of the vehicles the company makes.
