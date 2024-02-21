Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 21 2024

US dollar loses value against major currencies

21 February 2024 13:14 (UTC+04:00)
US dollar loses value against major currencies
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Before the publication of the protocols of the January meeting of the Federal Reserve System (FED) in the United States today, the dollar has lost value against major currencies. The dollar index (exchange rate relative to the currency basket of six countries that are trading partners with the U.S.) has decreased by 0.09% to 103.99, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more