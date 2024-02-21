US dollar loses value against major currencies
Before the publication of the protocols of the January meeting of the Federal Reserve System (FED) in the United States today, the dollar has lost value against major currencies. The dollar index (exchange rate relative to the currency basket of six countries that are trading partners with the U.S.) has decreased by 0.09% to 103.99, Azernews reports.
