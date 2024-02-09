Former President Saakashvili backs current President’s European unity initiative

9 February 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Mikheil Saakashvili, the imprisoned former President of Georgia, on Friday, said the platform for “European unity” in the domestic political scene, initiated by President Salome Zourabichvili this week, was “welcome," Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his comments, Saakashvili said “now is not the time for discussions and mere talk”, but “to get down to business”.

Formulate a concrete proposal, and involve the civil sector, non-governmental organisations, political parties, businesspeople and representatives of the state apparatus to develop concrete things”, Saakashvili said in his call.

The former official stressed the “focus” must be made on ensuring “free” parliamentary elections in the country, with the vote set for later this year.

If I were the President, I would take the public platform to the street - meeting the same people in [your offices] is like staying in one place. Freedom Square [in Tbilisi] was diminished specifically to reduce the space [for protest rallies]. The hippodrome [territory], a familiar place for Salome [the place where Zourabichvili protested against Saakashvili in 2005], practically no longer exists. But there is Rustaveli Avenue [in Tbilisi], which can be filled [with people]”, he continued.

The former official added if the President decided the lead the initiative, “we will support it”.

