Taiwan records approach of 33 aircraft & 6 ships of People's Republic of China

1 February 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyev

The armed forces of Taiwan recorded the approach of 33 aircraft and 6 ships of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) to the island during the day, Azernews reports, citing Taiwan's defense ministry.

It is claimed that 14 aircraft crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the identification zone of the island's air defense to the southwest of it.

In response, the Taiwanese army deployed aircraft, ships, as well as ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems to monitor targets, the statement said.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there, having been defeated in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan to be one of the provinces of the People's Republic of China.

