China permanently stationes four ships around Taiwan

29 January 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese authorities have permanently stationed four warships in the waters around the island of Taiwan, Azernews reports, citing Japanese newspaper Yomiuri.

According to the newspaper, Beijing thereby expects to put pressure on the Taipei administration in peacetime, as well as prevent US ships from approaching the island in the event of a conflict in the region.

In addition, according to the publication, another Chinese ship is constantly located northwest of the disputed Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu) in the East China Sea, the area where Japan considers its territorial waters.

