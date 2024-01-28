US strikes Houthi anti-ship missile in Red Sea

28 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The US said Saturday it conducted a self-defense strike against a Houthi anti-ship missile in the Red Sea, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"U.S. Conducts Self-Defense Strike Against Houthi Anti-Ship Missile On Jan. 27 at approximately 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

US forces determined that the missile presented an "imminent threat" to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region, it added.

It said US forces destroyed the missile in self-defense. "This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels," it added.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships that allegedly have links with Israel.

The Houthis said the attacks are to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 26,000 victims since an Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by the Palestinian group, Hamas.

The US and UK launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in recent days in retaliation for the attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

In December, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz