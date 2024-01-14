Russia sets new record for daily gas deliveries to China

14 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Saturday that it set a new record for daily gas deliveries to China on Jan. 12, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"The supply via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline has again exceeded the company's daily contractual obligations," the company said in a statement, without specifying how many hydrocarbons were supplied.

Gazprom said deliveries via the Power of Siberia are made under the terms of a bilateral long-term agreement with Chinese energy company CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation).

The Power of Siberia pipeline, built by Gazprom in Eastern Siberia between 2015 and 2019, transports natural gas from Russia's Yakutia region to China.

