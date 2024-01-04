Hyundai Motor's sales rise 6.9 pct to 4.21 mln units in 2023

4 January 2024 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Wednesday its 2023 sales rose 6.9 percent from a year earlier, helped by the release of new sport utility vehicle models and eco-friendly cars, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Hyundai Motor sold 4,216,680 vehicles last year, up from 3,942,922 units in 2022 on strengthened sales of new SUVs and strengthening of its eco-friendly model lineup, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 10.6 percent on-year to 762,077 units while overseas shipments gained 6.2 percent to 3,454,604 units.

According to a company representative, Hyundai was able to "strengthen sales in North America and Europe by launching competitive new models and reinforcing the company's eco-friendly vehicle lineup."

Hyundai Motor Group said in a regulatory filing that it aims to sell a total of 7,443,000 vehicles under Hyundai Motor and Kia combined this year, up 1.9 percent from the group's combined sales in 2023.

