Macron accused of insulting French flag in New Year's Eve speech

2 January 2024 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron, during his New Year's address to the nation, abandoned the tradition of placing the image of the French flag, Azernews reports.

This was stated by the leader of the Patriotic Party of France, former member of the European Parliament Florian Philippo on his account X.

The statement reads, "How dare he! There was no French flag behind Macron's back during his New Year's address!".

Philippo claimed the country's flag had been "lowered to the point where it is just one of many flags of other European countries flying behind the president's back during his speech". The party leader saw the president's decision as further proof that Macron hates France.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz