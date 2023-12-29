10 people from crashed plane found & rescued in Arctic

29 December 2023 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

The military managed to locate and rescue 10 people who were in the crashed plane in the Canadian Arctic, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

The CTV channel, a small plane crashed on Wednesday evening about 300 km northeast of the settlement of Yellowknife (Northwest territories of Arctic Canada). Immediately after receiving the signal for help, a search operation began, in which the Canadian military was involved.

It is reported that eight people were injured, two of them seriously injured. There were two crew members and eight passengers on board the plane. The causes of the accident are being investigated.

