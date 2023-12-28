Turkiye's e-commerce exceeds its year-end target

28 December 2023 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The 1.5 trillion lira turnover target set for this year in the e-commerce sector has already been achieved with the November campaigns. President of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD), Hakan Çevikoğlu, said, "We plan to close 2023 with a turnover of over 1.6 trillion liras. Our target next year is 2.7 trillion liras with the contribution of e-export."

Stating that they plan to close 2023 with a turnover of over 1.6 trillion liras, Çevikoğlu emphasised that the sector will continue its mobility in the new year and added, "In 2024, the e-commerce sector will grow even further with e-export. Our Ministry of Commerce has already stated that e-exports will increase by 1.5 percent. It aims to increase its share to 10 percent in the next 10 years," he said.

Çevikoğlu stated that when we look at the world average, every 4th package in e-commerce shopping goes abroad, but in Turkiye, every 20th package goes abroad. He stated that sales from Turkiye are mainly made to the West, so they want to increase sales to eastern countries, and noted that the USA ranks first in foreign sales and Russia ranks second.

Moreover, Çevikoğlu added that there are 40 Turkish companies selling abroad in the e-commerce sector, and many companies are waiting for approval to start sales. Emphasising that the Ministry of Commerce and the Chinese Embassy provided the necessary support in order to accelerate the transactions regarding the foreign sales of Turkish companies, Çevikoğlu added that all the necessary facilities were provided to Turkish companies to start their foreign sales in order to increase e-export.

---

