China's commercial vehicle sales soar 44.6 pct in November

18 December 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

China's commercial vehicle sales jumped 44.6 percent year on year in November, industry data shows, Azerews reports, citing Xinhua.

A total of 366,000 such vehicles were sold in the country last month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

During the first 11 months of this year, China's commercial vehicle sales stood at about 3.67 million units, up 21.8 percent from the same period last year.

In the January-November period, the sales of trucks and buses rose 21.7 percent and 22.8 percent year on year, respectively, the data also shows.

