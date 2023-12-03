Romania intends to become regional leader in nuclear energy deployment
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) that Romania aims to become a regional leader in the introduction of nuclear power, Azernews reports.
"Romania aims to become a regional leader in the operations and implementation of nuclear power, a centre of workforce formation and a hub for nuclear power supply networks," he said.
President also noted that Romania's climate change and energy strategy envisages an energy mix based on renewable sources and nuclear power.
