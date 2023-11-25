Russian Emergencies Ministry’s special flight delivers 15 tons of aid for Gaza

25 November 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has delivered another batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip residents, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"A special flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered 15 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza residents. In Egypt, the humanitarian cargo will be transferred to representatives from the Egyptian Red Crescent Society. There it will be redirected to the residents in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said.

Humanitarian aid includes food and formula, personal care products, bed linen, blankets and sleeping bags.

