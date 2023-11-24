Türkiye’s sectoral confidence indexes send mixed signals

24 November 2023 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Confidence in Türkiye’s construction sector went up in November, while services and retail trade dropped compared to a month ago, according to official data released on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The seasonally adjusted confidence index for construction rose 2.2% month-on-month to 91 in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

The services confidence index reached 110.9 in November, a monthly decrease of 2.4%.

The index for retail trade came in at 111.7 this month, falling 1.9% from last month, said TurkStat.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within a range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indexes above 100 signal an optimistic outlook, and a pessimistic outlook when below 100.

---

