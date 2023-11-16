China seeks neither hegemony nor to wage war with anyone — Xi Jinping

16 November 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

China has no desire for hegemony and will not wage either a cold or hot war against anyone, Chinese President Xi Jinping said after talks with US President Joe Biden in San Francisco, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others," Xi Jinping said at a meeting arranged by a number of US organizations.

"China does not seek spheres of influence, and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone," Xinhua quoted the Chinese leader as saying.

The talks between the Chinese and US presidents are their seventh official interaction since January 2021, when Biden became president. The two countries' heads met in person for the second time (the first meeting was last November on the Indonesian island of Bali). Xi Jinping is visiting the US for the first time in six years. During the visit, he is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

---

