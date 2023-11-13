North Macedonia to join TAP by end of year

13 November 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By the end of the year, North Macedonia will begin work on a gas pipeline project that will connect gas storage facilities with the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Greece.

According to Azernews, the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski, said this during his speech at the Vienna Economic Forum.

"We are working on strategic projects with neighboring countries, especially Greece, and by the end of the year we will start the implementation of a new pipeline project that will allow North Macedonia to connect to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, the LNG terminals in Revituza, as well as the new terminal to be built in Alexandroupolis. This will ensure the country's energy independence and diversification of energy supply sources," D. Kovachevski said.

It should be noted that in 2022, the construction of the floating liquefied gas terminal in the city of Alexandroupolis was started. The new terminal should start operating by the end of 2023, its capacity will be 5.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. The existing terminal on the island of Revituza is located west of Athens.

It should be recalled that on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan started supplying commercial gas to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC). Deliveries planned for 25 years ensure annual exports to the European market of more than 10 billion cubic meters, of which 8 billion cubic meter belongs to Italy. Greece and Bulgaria each have a share of 1 billion cubic meters.