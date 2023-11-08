8 November 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

The longest-living Italians are in Veneto and Trentino, two northern regions that are adding around 2,000 90-year-olds a year, the Veneto section of the Italian Gerontology and Geriatrics Society (SIGG) said Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

But that is accompanied by the highest rise in demand for elderly assistance, with a total of over 600,000 over 65s with two or more chronic illnesses, and 180,000 old people who are not self-sufficient.

The Veneto branch of SIGG said the two region's life expectancy were also the highest in Italy at 81 years for men and 85 for women in Veneto and 81.5 for men and 86 for women in Trentino.

