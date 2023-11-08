General Secretariat of GUAM congratulate Azerbaijan on Victory Day

8 November 2023 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

The General Secretariat of GUAM congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day.

According to Azernews, the institution has shared information on the "X" account.

#ODEDGUAM Secretariat congratulates the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day and the restoration of the territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders. pic.twitter.com/9kHkWhgmB1 — GUAM Secretariat (@GUAMSecretariat) November 8, 2023

"The General Secretariat of GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day and the restoration of territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the post reads.

---

