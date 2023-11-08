General Secretariat of GUAM congratulate Azerbaijan on Victory Day
The General Secretariat of GUAM congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day.
According to Azernews, the institution has shared information on the "X" account.
#ODEDGUAM Secretariat congratulates the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day and the restoration of the territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders. pic.twitter.com/9kHkWhgmB1— GUAM Secretariat (@GUAMSecretariat) November 8, 2023
"The General Secretariat of GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day and the restoration of territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the post reads.
---
