Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 8 2023

General Secretariat of GUAM congratulate Azerbaijan on Victory Day

8 November 2023 14:56 (UTC+04:00)
General Secretariat of GUAM congratulate Azerbaijan on Victory Day

The General Secretariat of GUAM congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day.

According to Azernews, the institution has shared information on the "X" account.

"The General Secretariat of GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day and the restoration of territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the post reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more