Türkiye rescues 15 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

5 November 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye rescued 15 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, the Turkish Coast Guard said Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The migrants were rescued from a rubber boat off Cesme district in Izmir, said the Coast Guard Command.

They were taken to the provincial migration management directorates.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

