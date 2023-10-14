Georgia celebrates day of its legendary Cathedral Svetitskhoveli, ancient capital Mtskheta

14 October 2023 22:03 (UTC+04:00)

Today Georgia is celebrating the day of its ancient capital Mtskheta and the legendary Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage monument in the city, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Hundreds of Orthodox Christians in Georgia and visitors traditionally flock to the cathedral, as various events usually accompany the celebrations of the former capital and the Svetiskhoveli cathedral.

Located in the centre of the city placed at the confluence of Mtkvari and Aragvi rivers, about 20 km northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Svetitskhoveli is the second largest church in the country after Tbilisi’s Holy Trinity Cathedral and was built in the 11th century by Georgian architect Arsukisdze.

The site of the monument dates back to the 4th century CE, when an original church was built in the location. It is surrounded by many legends associated primarily with early Christian traditions, including one that says it houses the burial site of Christ's mantle.

Svetitskhoveli is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site along with other historical monuments of Mtskheta.

