Türkiye will never give respite to terrorists: President Erdogan

11 October 2023 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Terrorists from northern Iraq or Syria plotting to attack Türkiye will find no rest from Turkish security forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"We do not give any respite to the terrorists who are preparing to attack our country from their lairs in northern Iraq or Syria or to harass our elements in the region," Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan said Türkiye will continue stepping up intense air operations in northern Iraq and Syria, "showing that we are committed to eliminating terrorist group members at any time and wherever they may be."

Türkiye has recently been carrying out airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist attacks on the Turkish people and security forces by “neutralizing” PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements to ensure border security based on its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The airstrikes followed a foiled attack in Türkiye's capital Ankara. On Oct. 1, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Interior Ministry building, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate. Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the attackers' ties to the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

