Pakistani FM embarks on visit to Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 27th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to be held from 9- 10 October 2023 in Susha, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the report from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Jilani will address the Council of Ministers (COM) and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

As the policy-making forum of the ECO, the Council of Ministers approves the decisions and annual work plan of the Organization. At the 27th COM, the member states will discuss the promotion of sustainable economic development of the ECO region through trade and economic cooperation and mutual assistance in social, cultural, technical and scientific fields. The Theme of this year’s event is “Green Transition and Interconnectivity”.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO’s aims and objectives and has remained at the forefront of all major ECO initiatives/agreements such as the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA) and the ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement (ECOTTFA).

