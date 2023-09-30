Ukraine planning to develop unified reform plan with int'l partners

30 September 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kiev is planning to develop a unified plan of reforms for Ukraine together with its international partners, Ukrainian media quoted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal as saying, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"The government's plan of rebuilding Ukraine is not just about rebuilding destroyed things. It is about transforming our country. It is the integration into the European Union. It is new institutions, new approaches, opportunities, and game rules. Together with our international partners, we are planning to develop a unified reform plan which would unite various programs, in particular, those involving the International Monetary Fund, the EU, the United States," Shmygal said at a meeting of the government on Friday.

