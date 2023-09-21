Kyrgyzstan & Saint Lucia establish diplomatic relations

21 September 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Civil Aviation of Saint Lucia, Alva Romanus Batista, signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the meeting, foreign ministers discussed the possibilities of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Saint Lucia at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN.

In conclusion, the parties expressed their mutual intention to promote the development of friendly relations and the establishment of interaction between the two countries.

