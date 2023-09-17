Kim Jong Un, Shoigu discuss military cooperation, international affairs

17 September 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Vladivostok and they discussed cooperation and exchanges between the armed forces of the two countries and international affairs, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un expressed his joy to meet with Sergey Shoigu again and praised the development, modernity and heroism of the Russian armed forces that reliably defend the country’s sovereignty and interests of the country’s development. Kim Jong Un and Sergey Shoigu exchanged views on regional and international military and political circumstances and exchanged constructive views on issues related to continued strengthening of tactical and strategic interaction, cooperation and mutual exchanges between the armed forces of the two countries, as well as in the field of defense and security," the report said.

While in Vladivostok, Kim also inspected the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate and its armaments such as the Uran anti-ship missile systems and the Kalibr multi-purpose cruise missile systems, as well as the A-190 100mm automatic artillery system.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, they held talks at the Vostochny Spaceport involving delegations from their countries and also met one-on-one. Kim had previously visited Russia in April 2019. He and Putin then held talks in Vladivostok. That was their first meeting.

---

