Toyota to shut down all plants in Japan Tuesday due to large-scale disruption

30 August 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Toyota Motor will shut down the two remaining plants in Japan that continued working after a large-scale system disruption, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

Thus, all Toyota plants in Japan will be shut down during the day.

Earlier, the disruption caused a shutdown of 12 out of 14 plants. The reason behind the disruption is unknown yet, but the disruption is said to be systemic.

The timeframe for restoration of the plant operation is unknown at this point.

---

