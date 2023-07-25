Korea interested in increasing quota for labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan

25 July 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov held a meeting with Minister of Employment and Labor of the Republic of Korea Lee Jong-sik, the press service of the Cabinet reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, interaction in the field of labor migration and the possibility of increasing quotas to attract labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan to Korea.

The deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted the importance of cooperation between countries in the field of labor migration, emphasizing the high professional potential of the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. He suggested to considerresuming the issuance of tourist visas and opening additional visa application centres.

In turn, the minister expressed interest in expanding bilateral cooperation, including within the framework of increasing the quota for labor migrants from the Kyrgyz Republic.

In conclusion, the sides expressed their readiness to make every effort to further strengthen and expand Kyrgyz-Korean relations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz