Avtotor to start production of BAIC BJ40 off-roader in July 2023

27 June 2023 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Avtotor automobile holding plans to start manufacturing of BAIC BJ40 off-roader at the Kaliningrad plant this July, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"The start of manufacturing of the new model is planned in July," the company said.

Preparations to production have already started, the press service noted, adding that the company has already produced several off-roaders in a test mode, with preparations to the launch of serial production nearing completion.

Avtotor started industrial assembly of cars of the Chinese brand BAIC in April 2023. BAIC X35 and BAIC U5 plus were the first models to be assembled at the plant. The company plans to launch the production of seven models of the brand by the end of 2023.

---

