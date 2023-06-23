Parisian court sentences Armenian who attacked Azerbaijani embassy in France

23 June 2023 23:03 (UTC+04:00)

On June 23, 2023, hearings were held at the Paris court against Loris Tufanyan, a member of the Armenian movement "Charjoum" operating in France, who attacked the embassy building during the unauthorized action held last year in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in France, Azernews reports.

We remind you that on September 18, 2022, there was an attempt to attack the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris by radical Armenian representatives, and as a result, the Embassy building was damaged. The evidence related to the attack was submitted to the local court and the main organizer and participants of the attack were demanded to be punished. In court, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan was represented by Lexlor law firm.

According to the decision of the Paris court dated June 23, 2023, Loris Tufanyan, a member of the "Charjoum" Armenian movement, who was the main participant in the said attack, was sentenced to a 6-month suspended sentence and a fine was imposed.

The Embassy strongly condemns once again any attacks by radical groups against the diplomatic mission, calls for enhanced measures by local law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of the diplomatic mission in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention, and calls for the said decision of the Paris court to prevent such cases in the future. considers it as an important step in terms of prevention and ensuring justice.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz