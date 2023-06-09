Kazakhstan has potential to become green energy producing country - BioEnergy CEO

9 June 2023 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan has great potential for green transition thanks to its location and resources, CEO of BioEnergy company, Mahmoud Galal, told Trend on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum.

"I believe that Kazakhstan is able to shift the economy from a country that depends on fossil fuels into a country that produces green energy," he said.

According to him, throughout the course of the company's collaboration with Kazakhstan, they have recycled one million tons of waste already. As the CEO noted, BioEnergy also has operations in Egypt, Morocco, Italy, UAE and many other countries.

"We are happy and glad to be here. There are a lot of people engaged in the green transition participating in this forum. I am sure that by the end of the forum, there will be more collaborations and opportunities," he said.

Astana International Forum is scheduled to be held on June 8-9. The two-day forum anticipates the participation of representatives from more than 100 countries.

Emphasizing the theme of "Tackling Challenges Through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Development, and Progress," the Astana International Forum seeks to establish a forum for exchanging knowledge, discussing emerging technologies, and deliberating on strategies to confront critical global concerns.



