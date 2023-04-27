Sudan’s Burhan gives initial approval to proposed truce extension

27 April 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, gave initial approval to the regional African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) proposal to extend a truce for 72 hours and send an army envoy to the south Sudan capital, Juba, for talks, an army statement said on Wednesday.

The proposal suggests sending both an army and Rapid Support Forces envoys to Juba to discuss the details.

