25 February 2023 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine does not currently need F-16 fighters, so for now he rules out their transfer to Kyiv.

"I am ruling it out for now," he said in response to a related question in an interview with ABC television. Excerpts from the interview were aired on Friday.

Biden added that at the moment "he (Ukrainian President) needs tanks, artillery, air defense, including HIMARS."

