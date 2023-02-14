US prepared to send aid to Türkiye and Syria

14 February 2023 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, White House said Monday.

A convoy of 10 trucks crossed into Syria on Sunday and it is critical the United Nations Security Council approve additional crossings, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"It's critical for the Security Council to authorize two additional crossings to deliver life-saving assistance. We cannot delay any longer," Jean-Pierre said.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) search and rescue squads arrived at Incirlik Air Base last Wednesday to help with earthquake efforts in Türkiye following the recent disaster, which affected 10 provinces.

The USAID team consists of 159 people, 12 rescue dogs and 77,110 kilograms (170,000 pounds) of specialized equipment, the press release said, adding that they will travel to the Adıyaman province in coordination with the Government of Türkiye.

The U.S. previously deployed 79-person teams in addition to personnel already on the ground to support Turkish search and rescue efforts, and to help address the needs of all those who have been hurt or displaced by the earthquake.

