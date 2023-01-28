Global smartphone shipments in 2022 fall to lowest level in 10 years

28 January 2023 09:13 (UTC+04:00)

In 2022, global smartphone shipments declined 11.3% year on year to 1.21 billion devices, the lowest figure in the past ten years, International Data Corporation (IDC) reported on Thursday, quoted by Sina information website.

With 260.9 mln smartphones shipped last year, Samsung led the global market. Apple and Xiaomi tied for second and third place, with 226.4 mln and 153.1 mln devices shipped, respectively. As a result, the top three had 21.6%, 18.8%, and 12.7% of the global market in 2022.

The IDC linked the decline in supply quantities to a drop in consumer demand, inflation, and economic instability. There were also negative dynamics in the Q4 of 2022. Annual deliveries declined by 18.3% to 300.3 mln devices throughout the reporting period.

In 2021, according to the company, the total shipments of mobile phones in the world exceeded 1.35 bln devices.



