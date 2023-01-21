Trade level between Uzbekistan, Belarus peaks in 2022

21 January 2023 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The fact that bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Belarus exceeded $500 million in 2022 is evidence that the two countries are actively enhancing their economic and trade ties, Azernews says per TASS report, citing Leonid Marinich, Belarus ambassador to Uzbekistan.

"We are glad that relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan in the trade and economic spheres have been rapidly developing and expanding in recent years. By the end of 2022, we had attained the largest figure of mutual trade volumes in the history of bilateral ties, surpassing the $500 mln mark," the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, Uzbekistan and Belarus are actively cooperating in the field of healthcare and education - in particular, 4,250 students from Uzbekistan receive education in the universities of Belarus and within the framework of joint programs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz