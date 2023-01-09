Heavy snowfall affects traffic movement across Georgia

9 January 2023 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Heavy snowfall across Georgia has affected traffic movement, causing problems on central roads and highways, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The snowfall has created problems on the internal rural roads in the highlands of Adjara in Georgia’s west and according to the local media outlets, the locals are unable to reach the administrative units. Additionally, there has been a power outage in seven villages in the Khulo Municipality.

The cleaning works on internal rural roads have been “intensively” underway and the traffic movement towards the Goderdzi ski resort, the highlands of Adjara, is possible by off-road vehicles, the Mayor of Khulo, Vakhtang Beridze, told the local media outlet Interpressnews, adding the power supply would be restored shortly to all the villages.

After cleaning the roads, the Roads Department of Georgia on Sunday lifted the restrictions imposed the day before on the Gudauri-Kobi section of the internationally important Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi highway and the traffic movement for the trailers and semi-trailers have been restored, the Department stated.

The movement of trailers and semi-trailers was also restored on the 132 km - 163 km Surami-Sakasria section of the international Tbilisi-Senaki-Leselidze highway.

