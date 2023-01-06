Georgian citizens to be required to apply for European travel authorisation to enter Schengen Zone

6 January 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Citizens of over 60 countries including Georgia will be required to apply for receiving authorisation from the European Travel Information and Authorisation System if they want to visit much of Europe starting in November, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The extra step in procedures required for gaining travel permission throughout the Schengen Area comes following European authorities’ addition of the ETIAS clearance, in a move reportedly designed to increase border security in Schengen Area countries.

The European Commission said ETIAS would be a “simple, fast and visitor-friendly system, which will, in more than 95 percent of cases, result in a positive answer within a few minutes”. The procedure will involve filling out an online application and making a €7 credit card payment.

Since March 2017, Georgian nationals holding biometric passports have been able to travel to European Union states/Schengen Area visa-free for 90 days, within a 180-day period, including for tourism, family visits, and business.

The ETIAS authorisation step will now be added to the regulations.

Georgian nationals will continue to enjoy access to Europe without a visa. However, in the future, they must register with ETIAS to enter Schengen countries", ETIAS.info, an information page set up to provide information about travel to the Schengen Area, said.

Georgian citizens with an approved ETIAS authorisation can stay in Schengen Area countries for the same 90-day period within a 180-day timeframe. With no internal borders, the permit allows for unrestricted movement among Schengen Area states.

A further advantage is that the ETIAS is multiple-entry: Georgian travellers can exit and re-enter as many times as necessary during the validity period of three years", ETIAS.info also said.

Georgian nationals will not need to apply for ETIAS clearance at a consulate or embassy, with the online application completed from anywhere in the world and accessible round-the-clock.

The only document required for ETIAS authorisation is a passport valid for at least three months beyond the intended travel dates, a credit or debit card to pay the ETIAS fee, and an email address for receiving correspondence, notifications and the approved visa waiver.

In the application form, Georgian citizens will be required to provide their personal information, contact details, passport data and travel plans, and answer a series of questions about their health and criminal records.

"Although in most cases, the approved ETIAS is in the applicant’s inbox almost immediately, Georgian nationals are recommended to apply at least three business days before departure", the website pointed out.

