Togg unveils new digital Trumore platform

8 December 2022 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Orhan Orhun Unal

Togg introduced its new digital platform Trumore at an event in Istanbul on December 8.

Togg is also on its way to becoming a technology company. The company introduced Trumore, a new technology brand that will take place in its ecosystem. Trumore, which can process the data and develop it with artificial intelligence, creates a digital magnet on the route it draws for the person and calculates the road fare.

Details of Trumore, the new technology brand that will be included in the Togg ecosystem after the battery company Siro and the charging station company Trugo, were shared with the public. Having all the applications and information a vehicle would need, the application takes the mobility experience beyond going from point A to point B. Thanks to this platform, which users will download to their mobile phones, Togg will transform their vehicles into a new generation living space.

Togg CEO Gurcan Karakas said that they will offer a personalized experience with new generation technologies such as fintek, insurtek, blockchain, IoT, and artificial intelligence. He also added that more than 300 start-ups were interviewed during this process.

“Trumore personalizes the experiences at the moment of mobility with its winning, tour-friendly, entertaining, and constantly improving features. User experience is at the center of the Trumore business model and technology. Togg describes its platform, which can process data and develop it with artificial intelligence, as a 'user empathy platform',” Karakas said.

Trumore also has an infrastructure that can process data and develop it with artificial intelligence. The details in the sub-headings of the application received full marks from the technology experts who experienced it at the time of the meeting.

For example, "Earn.more" covers the services that earn the user, and includes fintek solutions that provide uninterrupted payment and rewarding experiences. With the e-wallet within the scope of "Earn.more" services, it is possible to create in-car payment and digital asset wallet. Various reward programs (such as Points, NFTs), digital art collections, and business model-based NFTs are offered to users under digital asset management.

