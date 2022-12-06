Russia records 5,561 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths

6 December 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,561 over the past day to 21,628,829, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 5,667 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,471 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 151.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in five regions, while in 72 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 585 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 963 over the past day versus 958 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,263,637, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 824 over the past day versus 807 a day earlier, reaching 1,803,527.

---

