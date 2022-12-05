Türkiye conducting preparatory work for creating gas hub - Erdogan

5 December 2022 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye is conducting preparatory works to create a gas hub to supply gas to Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, as you know, suggested that natural gas for Europe be distributed via Türkiye’s territory. We are conducting preparatory works for that," the TRT television channel quoted him as saying.

