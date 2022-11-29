Iranian currency rates for November 29

29 November 2022 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to November 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,621 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 29 Iranian rial on November 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,567 50,795 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,386 44,427 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,004 4,027 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,211 4,250 1 Danish krone DKK 5,866 5,872 1 Indian rupee INR 515 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,567 136,101 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,714 18,762 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,290 30,204 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,376 1 Omani rial OMR 109,108 109,064 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,268 31,404 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,053 26,240 1 South African rand ZAR 2,455 2,458 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,255 2,258 1 Russian ruble RUB 686 695 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,111 28,354 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,518 30,531 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,930 40,574 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,140 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,143 32,116 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,589 8,623 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,826 5,867 100 Thai baths THB 117,454 117,523 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,366 9,380 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,423 31,459 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,621 43,657 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,972 9,026 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,501 15,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,669 2,680 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,728 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,149 74,051 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,175 4,182 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,891 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,673 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,550 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,754 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 355,000-358,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 369,000-372,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz