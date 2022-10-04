Iranian currency rates for October 4

4 October 2022 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to October 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,191 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 4 Iranian rial on October 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,340 46,859 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,294 42,482 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,807 3,790 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,921 3,859 1 Danish krone DKK 5,539 5,537 1 Indian rupee INR 515 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,582 135,136 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,301 18,426 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,066 28,972 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,072 109,063 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,766 30,343 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,977 23,503 1 South African rand ZAR 2,349 2,316 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,265 2,267 1 Russian ruble RUB 722 711 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,306 26,987 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,336 29,328 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,401 41,562 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,168 32,157 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,372 8,325 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,899 5,913 100 Thai baths THB 110,897 110,959 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,037 9,056 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,244 29,156 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,191 41,169 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,830 8,816 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,896 14,817 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,750 2,755 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,668 16,569 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,310 71,451 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,265 4,274 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,972

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,681 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,209 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,241 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 330,000-333,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

