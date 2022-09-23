Tajikistan and Kuwait sign several agreements on bilateral co-op

23 September 2022 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Tajikistan and Kuwait have signed several agreements on bilateral cooperation, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economic Development of Tajikistan.

During the 3rd session of the Tajikistan-Kuwait Intergovernmental Commission, which was held on September 19-22, the following documents were signed

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Tajik-Kuwaiti aviation authorities to resume regular flights between the capitals of the two countries;

- Protocol on the introduction of amendments and additions to the agreement on the prevention of double taxation between Tajikistan and Kuwait.

Moreover, at the end of the meeting, the protocol on economic, trade, scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries was also signed.

---

