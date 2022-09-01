Istanbul Airport ranks first among busiest airports in Europe

1 September 2022 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Istanbul Airport has ranked first among Europe's busiest airports with a daily average of 1,310 flights during August 24-30, Yeni Shafak reports, per the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL).

In conformity with the EUROCONTROL report, which also examines flight performances prior to the pandemic period, many European airports lagged far behind the flight performances of 2019, whereas Istanbul Airport boosted its flights by two percent.

Istanbul Airport was followed by Paris Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam Schiphol, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow airports.

Antalya Airport, on the other hand, was the seventh busiest airport in Europe with 944 daily flights, increasing its flights by one percent compared to 2019.

Earlier, it was reported that Ataturk Airport was closed to commercial passenger transport after Istanbul Airport started operating at full capacity on April 7, 2019.

Istanbul Airport is the main international airport that operates in Istanbul, Turkey. It is located in the Arnavutkoy district on the European side of the city.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were transferred from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Istanbul Airport following the closure of Istanbul Ataturk Airport for scheduled passenger flights. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) airport code IST was also transferred to the new airport.

---

