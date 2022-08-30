EU to fill 80% of gas storage facilities two months ahead of plan

30 August 2022 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

EU storage facilities will be 80% full of gas by November, around two months earlier than planned, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The European Union plans to fill underground gas storage facilities (UGS) by 80% by November 1. On August 27, this figure was 79.4%. Poland filled UGS by almost 100%, Portugal - completely, Italy - by 81%, Hungary - 62%, and Bulgaria - 60%. Germany, according to Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck, will reach the target 85% in September.

The agency believes that such stocks will help level possible interruptions in supplies to Europe in the face of sanctions against Russia and will provide 25% to 30% of the fuel needed during the winter heating season.

