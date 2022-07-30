Hulusi Akar discusses grain shipments with Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine

30 July 2022 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation with Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the state of grain shipment and coordination in the shipment process. All technical issues are being resolved and the completion of the process of the first batch of shipment can be expected in the very near future.

During the conversation, the ministers also expressed satisfaction with the activities and coordination in the work of the Joint Coordination Center.

---

